Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,762. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.19. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

