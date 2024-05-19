RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Trimmed by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its stake in shares of RTX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,501,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,832,613. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.54. The company has a market capitalization of $138.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 98.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.