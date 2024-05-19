RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Reduced by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,384 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in RTX by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in RTX by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $2,438,000. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RTX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,501,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,832,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.54. The company has a market capitalization of $138.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $107.82.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.