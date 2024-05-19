Royal Harbor Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 59,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 33,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,665,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,257,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.16. 317,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,011. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.19. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $111.87.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
