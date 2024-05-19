Robinson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI)

Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of RMI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.98. 2,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,919. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $17.37.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
