Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 61,089 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,089 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $60,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,721,000 after buying an additional 684,749 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,525,000 after buying an additional 677,455 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,667,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 466.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 340,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,601,000 after acquiring an additional 280,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $2.39 on Friday, reaching $398.82. 720,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,174. The company has a 50-day moving average of $384.97 and a 200-day moving average of $358.29. The company has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.99, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,605 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.48, for a total value of $615,485.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,277.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,290 shares of company stock worth $57,207,154 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

