Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 5,000 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $15,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $1,164,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4,007.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $58.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,303,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,386,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.22. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

