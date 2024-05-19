Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 44,502 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,502 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $23,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1,233.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.14. 1,466,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,731. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.73 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.46 and a 200-day moving average of $211.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,464,924. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.