Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 283,776 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 283,776 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $20,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,473. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $131.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

