Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 169,817 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 169,817 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.11. 1,968,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,946. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.05.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

