Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 113,365 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,365 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.19% of Globe Life worth $22,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 500.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,716,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Globe Life by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In related news, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Globe Life news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.72 per share, with a total value of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globe Life

Globe Life Price Performance

Globe Life stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.07. 2,300,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,817. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.