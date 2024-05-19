Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,210 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $15,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd grew its position in Datadog by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DDOG traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.19 and its 200 day moving average is $120.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.22, a P/E/G ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,008.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $2,500,533.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,897,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 712,402 shares of company stock valued at $89,071,727 over the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.