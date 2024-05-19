Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Equinix worth $57,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $799.83. 543,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,355. The company has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 80.22, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $672.88 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $780.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $805.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $874.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.