Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.20% of CyberArk Software worth $17,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -384.89 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $142.37 and a twelve month high of $283.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.84 and a 200 day moving average of $231.09.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

