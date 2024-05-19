Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 244,472 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $23,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,791 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,587,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $711,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $711,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $267,911.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,056.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,340 shares of company stock valued at $16,505,212. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EW traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.14. 2,070,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,625. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.