Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $15.59 Million Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,372 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,744 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.95% of City worth $15,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in City by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,940,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in City by 577.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 92,276 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in City by 4.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in City by 8.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in City by 205.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHCO traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.62. 47,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,415. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.50. City Holding has a 1-year low of $85.41 and a 1-year high of $115.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.59 and a 200 day moving average of $102.69.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. City had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 33.78%. Research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

In other City news, EVP John A. Derito sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $132,536.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other City news, EVP John A. Derito sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $132,536.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 8,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $898,799.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,970. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group increased their target price on City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, City presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

