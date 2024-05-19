Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $14.40 Million Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,746 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $14,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $725,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,965.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $725,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,965.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $1,987,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,454.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,664 shares of company stock valued at $26,877,417. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $142.29. The stock had a trading volume of 641,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,528. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $148.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.