Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $12.80 Million Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,073,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 395,748 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $12,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 1,092.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Western Union

In other Western Union news, Director Timothy P. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of WU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,289. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 55.62%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

