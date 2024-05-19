Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150,709 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.34% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $19,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,817,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,790,000 after acquiring an additional 197,193 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 39.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131,943 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 769,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,566,000 after acquiring an additional 125,944 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 113,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 332.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 124,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 95,887 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSM traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.15. 375,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,609. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.96. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.24 and a 1-year high of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

