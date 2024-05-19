Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42,594 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $54,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.73.

NOW traded up $7.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $765.05. 887,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,393. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $747.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $726.70. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.13 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The stock has a market cap of $156.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $7,860,589. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

