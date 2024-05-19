Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 44,921 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,921 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in KT were worth $16,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KT. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of KT by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of KT during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in KT by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

KT Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.74. 421,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,852. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86.

KT Profile

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.