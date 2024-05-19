Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Cap Reaches $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $1,066.67 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010777 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001383 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,990.06 or 0.99932088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011777 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006684 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

