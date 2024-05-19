Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) & Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Head to Head Survey

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.7% of Humacyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Humacyte shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Humacyte and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humacyte 0 1 3 0 2.75 Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 3 2 0 2.40

Earnings & Valuation

Humacyte currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.38%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 35.35%. Given Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Recursion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Humacyte.

This table compares Humacyte and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humacyte $1.57 million 480.11 -$110.78 million ($1.00) -6.33 Recursion Pharmaceuticals $44.58 million 49.58 -$328.07 million ($1.60) -5.89

Humacyte has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Recursion Pharmaceuticals. Humacyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recursion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Humacyte and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humacyte N/A -306.81% -69.64% Recursion Pharmaceuticals -765.90% -79.96% -56.45%

Volatility and Risk

Humacyte has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Humacyte beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection. It is developing a portfolio of HAVs, which would target the vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement market, including vascular trauma; arteriovenous access for hemodialysis; peripheral arterial disease; pediatric heart surgery; and coronary artery bypass grafting, as well as for the delivery of cellular therapy, including pancreatic islet cell transplantation to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers. Its preclinical stage product includes RBM39 to treat HR-proficient ovarian cancer. The company has collaboration and agreement with Bayer AG; the University of Utah Research Foundation; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Roche & Genentech; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.