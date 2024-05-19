Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stake Lessened by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 99.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $167.88. The company had a trading volume of 823,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,830. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $192.03. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.08.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

