Rainbow Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:RBWRF) Trading 24% Higher

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:RBWRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 24% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 7,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 22,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.

About Rainbow Rare Earths

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

