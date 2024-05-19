RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.25.

Get RadNet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RDNT

RadNet Price Performance

RDNT opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average of $40.54. RadNet has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.50 and a beta of 1.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RadNet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,286,000. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 1st quarter worth $20,273,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 108.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 33,335 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 291,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter worth about $973,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.