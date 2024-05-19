Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.78

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.78 and traded as high as C$31.39. Quebecor shares last traded at C$30.45, with a volume of 1,909,942 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QBR.B. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$34.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quebecor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.81.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.80. The stock has a market cap of C$4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

