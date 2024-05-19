Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

DFAT stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.33. 175,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,522. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $54.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

