Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFUS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,728,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,583,000 after purchasing an additional 213,455 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,398,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 461.7% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,762,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,658 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,747,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,680,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,620,000 after acquiring an additional 212,336 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.62. The company had a trading volume of 228,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,245. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

