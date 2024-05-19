Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DISV. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000.

Shares of DISV stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.39. The company had a trading volume of 293,461 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

