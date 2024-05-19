Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Buys 1,633 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for 0.9% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DFSD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.09. 238,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,206. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.