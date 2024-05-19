Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Poseida Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $3.19 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $309.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.46.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.95% and a negative return on equity of 97.36%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million.

Institutional Trading of Poseida Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 40.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 13,174 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

