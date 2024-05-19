Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179,553 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $14,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,509,864,000 after buying an additional 7,103,657 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,020,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,879,225,000 after buying an additional 726,613 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,049,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,173,000 after buying an additional 87,974 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,156,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,395,000 after buying an additional 170,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,612,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,407,000 after buying an additional 221,071 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $74.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,451. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average is $63.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,322 shares of company stock valued at $607,376. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.15.

Get Our Latest Report on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.