Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) PT Lowered to C$1.25

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.73.

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Orezone Gold stock opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. Orezone Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.25.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$92.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Orezone Gold

In other Orezone Gold news, Senior Officer Vanessa Pickering sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$81,000.00.

Orezone Gold Company Profile



Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

