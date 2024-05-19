Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) Trading 7.6% Higher

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.58. 118,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 146,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Onfolio Stock Up 7.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54.

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Onfolio had a negative net margin of 155.44% and a negative return on equity of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter.

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

