NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $281,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 496 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 5,600.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock traded up $7.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $505.33. 878,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,311. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $517.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.17. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $617.39. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

