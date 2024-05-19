NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $230,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Copart by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in Copart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,566,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,389. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.53. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

