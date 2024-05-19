NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Trims Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Trip.com Group comprises about 0.5% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $56.83. 4,218,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.17. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $57.90.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

