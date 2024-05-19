NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Buys New Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 196,373 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000. Infosys comprises 2.7% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 130,271 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 84,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Infosys by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 153,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE:INFY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,986,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,208,716. The firm has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFY. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Infosys Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

