NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) Shares Down 3.1%

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 19,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 544,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

NextPlat Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter. NextPlat had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 7.78%.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia & Pacific, and Africa.

