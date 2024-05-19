Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,296 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Netflix by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after buying an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 price target (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.53.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $10.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $621.10. 3,782,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,397,802. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $604.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $267.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

