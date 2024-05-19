Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,728,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,660,000 after buying an additional 3,107,528 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,167,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,200,000 after purchasing an additional 887,859 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 172.4% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 980,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,574,000 after purchasing an additional 620,779 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $14,133,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 63.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 837,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,410,000 after purchasing an additional 325,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $36.84.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.98 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6516 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 118.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

