Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Brunswick by 14,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on BC shares. B. Riley raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.
Brunswick Stock Performance
BC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average is $85.96. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.60.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.
Brunswick Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 31.23%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick
In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,582 shares of company stock valued at $3,178,092. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
