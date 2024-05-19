Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Brunswick by 14,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BC shares. B. Riley raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Brunswick Stock Performance

BC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average is $85.96. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,582 shares of company stock valued at $3,178,092. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.