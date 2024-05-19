Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,075,000 after purchasing an additional 546,775 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 689,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,661,000 after purchasing an additional 137,621 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 79,102 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,614,000 after buying an additional 78,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 225,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,353,000 after purchasing an additional 76,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $2.51 on Friday, hitting $543.45. The company had a trading volume of 445,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,281. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.38.

View Our Latest Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.