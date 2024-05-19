Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,529 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,513,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 491,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 222,295 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 46.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 537,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 169,590 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 80,182 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 0.1 %

Arcos Dorados stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.45. 854,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,685. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53.

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 39.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

See Also

