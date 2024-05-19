Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $69.12

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.12 and traded as high as $69.81. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $69.81, with a volume of 3,119 shares trading hands.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $284.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.18.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 271,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.