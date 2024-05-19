My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $240,243.96

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0554 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $240,243.96 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004097 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009474 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.