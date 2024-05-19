Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.76. 103,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 235,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mural Oncology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mural Oncology plc will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

