MOG Coin (MOG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.84 Million

MOG Coin (MOG) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 19th. MOG Coin has a total market cap of $213.02 million and $11.84 million worth of MOG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MOG Coin has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. One MOG Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

MOG Coin Token Profile

MOG Coin was first traded on July 19th, 2023. MOG Coin’s total supply is 390,570,159,911,439 tokens. MOG Coin’s official Twitter account is @mogcoineth. The official website for MOG Coin is www.mogcoin.xyz.

MOG Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mog Coin (MOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mog Coin has a current supply of 390,570,159,911,439. The last known price of Mog Coin is 0.00000058 USD and is down -16.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $20,060,428.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mogcoin.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOG Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOG Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOG Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

