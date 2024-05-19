Missouri Trust & Investment Co Reduces Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $532.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,981. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $391.39 and a fifty-two week high of $538.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.05.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

